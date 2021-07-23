Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

EV startup Rivian announces $2.5 bln funding round led by Amazon, Ford

1 minute read

R.J. Scaringe, Rivian's CEO, introduces his company's R1T all-electric pickup truck at Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

DETROIT, July 23 (Reuters) - Electric car startup Rivian said on Friday it has closed a $2.5 billion fundraising round led by investors Amazon.com(AMZN.O), Ford Motor Co(F.N) and T. Rowe Price.(TROW.O)

The announcement came the day after the California-based company said it was exploring building a second U.S. assembly plant. read more

Reporting by Ben Klayman; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 4:46 PM UTCCar chip shortage to abate, smartphones could be next: industry execs

The semiconductor shortage that has gripped the world could last well into 2022 and hit smartphone production next, foreshadowing deficient supply for a range of appliances and industrial equipment, industry executives and an economist said.

Autos & TransportationGM issues new recall for nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks
Autos & TransportationNext step for EVs: Design batteries to strengthen car, extend range
Autos & TransportationVolvo Cars' earnings top pre-pandemic levels in boost ahead of possible IPO
Autos & TransportationGM to add automatic lane-change, other features to driver assistance tech