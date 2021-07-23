EV startup Rivian announces $2.5 bln funding round led by Amazon, Ford

R.J. Scaringe, Rivian's CEO, introduces his company's R1T all-electric pickup truck at Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

DETROIT, July 23 (Reuters) - Electric car startup Rivian said on Friday it has closed a $2.5 billion fundraising round led by investors Amazon.com(AMZN.O), Ford Motor Co(F.N) and T. Rowe Price.(TROW.O)

The announcement came the day after the California-based company said it was exploring building a second U.S. assembly plant. read more

Reporting by Ben Klayman; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.