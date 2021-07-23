Autos & Transportation
EV startup Rivian announces $2.5 bln funding round led by Amazon, Ford
1 minute read
DETROIT, July 23 (Reuters) - Electric car startup Rivian said on Friday it has closed a $2.5 billion fundraising round led by investors Amazon.com(AMZN.O), Ford Motor Co(F.N) and T. Rowe Price.(TROW.O)
The announcement came the day after the California-based company said it was exploring building a second U.S. assembly plant. read more
Reporting by Ben Klayman; editing by Diane Craft
