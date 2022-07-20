Evergrande's EV unit says it receives pre-orders for more than 37,000 Hengchi EVs

A view of the electric vehicle (EV) factory of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group in Tianjin, China October 20, 2021. Picture taken October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (0708.HK) said on Wednesday it had received pre-orders for more than 37,000 units of its first model Hengchi 5.

The pre-orders, which started two weeks ago, are not binding.

Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens

