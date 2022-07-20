1 minute read
Evergrande's EV unit says it receives pre-orders for more than 37,000 Hengchi EVs
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (0708.HK) said on Wednesday it had received pre-orders for more than 37,000 units of its first model Hengchi 5.
The pre-orders, which started two weeks ago, are not binding.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.