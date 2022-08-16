EXCLUSIVE Biden's emergency board recommends up to 7% rail worker pay raises

The White House is seen at sunset in Washington, U.S. March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate on Tuesday proposed annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters.

The board also recommended in its 119-page report a 3% increase for 2020 and 3.5% for 2021, when the rail workers did not have a contract, along with five $1,000 annual bonuses and an additional paid day off.

Talks between major freight railroads, including Union Pacific (UNP.N), Berkshire Hathaway-owned (BRKa.N) BNSF, and CSX (CSX.O), and unions representing 115,000 workers have dragged on for more than two years.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Leslie Adler

