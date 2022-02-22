EXCLUSIVE VW could issue common, preference shares in possible Porsche AG IPO - sources

People visit the Volkswagen booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HAMBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is weighing issuing an equal number of common and preference shares in a potential listing of luxury carmaker Porsche AG and may pay a special dividend to its owners to get support for such a move, two people familiar with the matter said.

Volkswagen may seek to list 25% in Porsche AG if it decides in favour of an initial public offering (IPO), the people said, adding no agreement has been reached and details of a final deal could still vary.

Volkswagen and Porsche SE earlier confirmed they were in talks about a potential listing of the iconic carmaker, which could result in one of the biggest-ever IPOs, adding no firm decision had been made yet.

Volkswagen and Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE), which holds a 31.4% stake in Europe's biggest carmaker, declined to comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.