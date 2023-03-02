Exor partner proposed for Stellantis board to replace Andrea Agnelli















MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Exor (EXOR.AS), the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, has proposed its partner Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas for the role of Stellantis board member, a document prepared for the carmaker's annual general meeting showed on Thursday.

With a 14.4% stake, the Netherlands-based Exor, headed by Stellantis Chairman John Elkann, is the largest single investor in the carmaker formed over two years ago through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.

French industrial executive Ribadeau-Dumas would replace former Juventus (JUVE.MI) Chairman Andrea Agnelli, the Agnelli family member who in January resigned from the boards of Stellantis and Exor following the financial scandal that hit the Serie A soccer club.

As part of their inquiry into Juventus, prosecutors in Italy have requested that Andrea Agnelli stand trial over allegations of false accounting.

Stellantis then said Exor would designate Andrea Agnelli's successor for its 11-strong board. Shareholders will have to vote on Ribadeau-Dumas's appointment at the carmaker's AGM on April 13.

Exor last year hired Ribadeau-Dumas as a partner to help it identify investment opportunities in the energy transition business.

