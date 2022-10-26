Faraday Future names ex-Romeo Power executive as interim finance chief















Oct 26 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE.O) on Wednesday named Yun Han as its interim finance chief and accounting head, replacing Becky Roof who resigned earlier this month.

Han was previously chief accounting officer at battery technology firm Romeo Power Inc .

Roof, who has served as interim finance chief since March, took over after CFO Walter McBride stepped down due to health reasons. McBride was appointed to the role in November last year.

Los Angeles-based Faraday Future has spent the last few months locked in a fight with its largest shareholders and has been battling high costs and supply-chain disruptions that have delayed the production of its FF 91 vehicle to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.