Faraday Future plans reverse stock split

Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena
Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena, California, U.S. November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

June 16 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE.O) said on Friday it was planning a reverse stock split for a broader range of financing opportunities.

The reverse stock split proposal includes a range between 1-for-2 and 1-for-90 shares of outstanding common stock. The final ratio will be determined by the Board following stockholder approval.

The company also pushed back the phase 2 delivery of its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicle from the end of the second quarter to August 2023.

Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

