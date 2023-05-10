Faraday Future to raise $100 mln in debt to resume EV deliveries

Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena, California, U.S. November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

May 9 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle (EV) startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE.O) said on Tuesday it was raising $100 million in debt to ramp up sales of its flagship FF 91 Futurist vehicle, after it delayed its deliveries last month due to a cash crunch.

The company signed agreements for financing commitments of $100 million in unsecured convertible notes to generate cash to increase production and sales of the flagship vehicle.

The Los Angeles-based company had pushed back deliveries of the FF 91 Futurist vehicle by two months and said it was down to about $30 million in cash and resumption of deliveries would depend on additional financing.

Faraday Future has been struggling with a cash crunch and a board reshuffle following a governance dispute with one of its largest shareholders, FF Top Holding. Last November, Faraday Future raised doubts about its ability to continue as a "going concern".

