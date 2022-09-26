Faraday Future reaches agreement with shareholder, Chairperson Swenson to step down

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena, California, U.S. November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE.O) said on Monday the electric-vehicle startup had reached an agreement with its largest shareholder to resolve a governance dispute, adding that Sue Swenson will step down as executive chairperson.

The company said it had raised $100 million to start the production of its FF 91 electric luxury car, adding that Brian Krolicki will also step down Faraday Future's board.

The company, whose shares rose 30% in trading before the bell, said Adam He has been appointed as a new independent board member.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Earlier this month, shareholder FF Top Holding sued Faraday Future seeking the removal of two board members, according to a court filing. read more

Several company employees had called on the board and shareholders to remove Swenson alleging that the executive chairperson had organized attempts to "push the company into bankruptcy and restructuring". read more

Los Angeles-based Faraday Future has been battling high costs and supply-chain disruptions that have delayed the production of its FF 91 to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.