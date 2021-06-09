Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Ferrari appoints STM exec Benedetto Vigna as new CEO

1 minute read

The Ferrari logo is pictured as Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

Ferrari (RACE.MI) has appointed Benedetto Vigna as its new chief executive, it said on Wednesday, as the Italian luxury carmaker fills a six-month vacancy at its top job.

Vigna, currently an executive at STMicrolectronics (STM.BN), replaces former CEO Louis Camilleri who retired in December citing personal reasons, after being in the role for nearly two and a half years.

Vigna will start at Ferrari on Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 12:19 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Apple, Chinese manufacturers in talks on U.S. car battery factory -sources

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is in early-stage talks with China's CATL (300750.SZ) and BYD (002594.SZ), about the supply of batteries for its planned electric vehicle, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

Autos & TransportationFord to offer new Maverick compact pickup standard as hybrid
Autos & TransportationTesla veteran and trucking chief leaves company
Autos & TransportationFerrari appoints STM exec Benedetto Vigna as new CEO
Autos & TransportationBoeing lifts price tag for Air Force One contract - USAF official