Ferrari appoints STM exec Benedetto Vigna as new CEO

The Ferrari logo is pictured as Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

Ferrari (RACE.MI) has appointed Benedetto Vigna as its new chief executive, it said on Wednesday, as the Italian luxury carmaker fills a six-month vacancy at its top job.

Vigna, currently an executive at STMicrolectronics (STM.BN), replaces former CEO Louis Camilleri who retired in December citing personal reasons, after being in the role for nearly two and a half years.

Vigna will start at Ferrari on Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.

