Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Autos & TransportationFerrari appoints Top Gear's Charlie Turner as chief content officer

Reuters
1 minute read

The new Ferrari 488 Pista is seen during a presentation at the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Luxury carmaker Ferrari has appointed BBC's Top Gear Editorial Director Charlie Turner for the newly created position of chief content officer, it said on Tuesday.

The appointment comes as the supercar maker and Formula One team seeks to strengthen its brand's growth potential through new luxury products such as apparel and accessory collections, as well as entertainment offers and exclusive customer services.

Turner will take up the position this summer to lead Ferrari's push to become "a world-class producer of high-quality multimedia content across all platforms", the Italian company said.

He will lead development of Ferrari's commercial content relationships with leading global media organisations as well as digital and social media platforms, it added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 11:48 AM UTCStart-ups aim to change car battery recycling, clean up world's most polluting industry

A handful of startups are trying to find a new way to recycle used car batteries, using water, chemicals and electricity to produce lead instead of the hazardous, high-heat smelting that has been identified as the world's most polluting industry.

Autos & TransportationJapan’s Subaru to suspend production in Indiana on chip shortage
Autos & TransportationChina delivery giant Meituan raises $10 bln - a warchest for drones, self-driving cars
Autos & TransportationSoftBank-backed WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies
Autos & TransportationAutoNation profit almost triples as chip shortage boosts vehicle prices

AutoNation Inc (AN.N) on Tuesday reported quarterly adjusted profit that almost tripled from last year as the U.S. auto retailer benefited from higher earnings per vehicle, amid a global chip shortage that has forced automakers to cut production and raise prices.