Ferrari does not need to buy other supercar makers, CEO says

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Ferrari (RACE.MI) has no plans to purchase other sports car makers, the company's Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Monday.

"I don't think it makes sense for us to buy other supercar makers," Vigna said, replying to a question about possible M&A operations by the Italian company.

"When it comes to luxury the key is to maintain the DNA of companies," Vigna said, reiterating that Ferrari's strategy relies more on partnerships.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones











