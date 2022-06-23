Ferrari installs 1MW fuel cell plant to speed up carbon neutrality

A Ferrari worker speaks on the phone next to the Ferrari logo outside the factory, in Maranello, Italy, June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Ferrari (RACE.MI) said on Thursday a new fuel cell plant had been recently installed at its historic headquarters facilities in Maranello, in a further step by the luxury car maker to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The new 1 MegaWatt solid oxide plant, which converts fuel into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion, provides 5% of the energy required by Ferrari's production operations, the group said in a statement.

The "Prancing Horse" unveiled last week its new business plan aiming to make electric and hybrid models 80% of its offer by 2030. read more

The plant, which was built by renewable energy firm Bloom Energy (BE.N), will cut fuel consumption and emissions, with gas requirements lowered by around 20% compared to combined heat and power cogeneration systems, Ferrari said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.