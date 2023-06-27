Ferrari to launch third buyback tranche for up to $219 mln

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna unveils the company's new long term strategy, in Maranello
FILE PHOTO-The logo of Ferrari is seen in the headquarters as CEO Benedetto Vigna unveils the company's new long term strategy, in Maranello, Italy, June 15, 2022. Picture taken June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Ferrari (RACE.MI) will start a third tranche of its share buyback program for up to 200 million euros ($219.26 million), the Italian luxury sportscar maker said on Tuesday.

The new purchase will start on July 3 and end by October 20, it said in a statement.

The company added it had completed the second tranche worth 200 million euros under its multi-year share buyback plan of around 2 billion euros, which is expected to end by 2026.

As of June 26, Ferrari held 12,605,235 common shares equal to 4.91% of the total issued share capital, including common shares and special voting shares, it said.

($1 = 0.9122 euros)

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Federico Maccioni

