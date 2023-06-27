Ferrari to launch third buyback tranche for up to $219 mln

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Ferrari (RACE.MI) will start a third tranche of its share buyback program for up to 200 million euros ($219.26 million), the Italian luxury sportscar maker said on Tuesday.

The new purchase will start on July 3 and end by October 20, it said in a statement.

The company added it had completed the second tranche worth 200 million euros under its multi-year share buyback plan of around 2 billion euros, which is expected to end by 2026.

As of June 26, Ferrari held 12,605,235 common shares equal to 4.91% of the total issued share capital, including common shares and special voting shares, it said.

($1 = 0.9122 euros)

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Federico Maccioni















