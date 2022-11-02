Ferrari lifts year forecasts after strong Q3 results

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Ferrari (RACE.MI) said on Wednesday it was improving its forecasts for full-year results, including for core earnings, after beating expectations in the third quarter, supported by a double-digit increase in shipments.

The company said in a statement its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would grow this year to over 1.73 billion euros ($1.71 billion), versus an already improved forecast of 1.70-1.73 billion euros it provided three months ago.

Milan listed shares in Ferrari briefly turned positive after results were published but were down 0.8% by 1216 GMT.

