Ferrari, parent Exor clinch alliance with former Apple designer Jony Ive

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian luxury car maker Ferrari and its parent company Exor, the holding vehicle of the Agnelli family, have entered a multi-year partnership with Jony Ive, the creative mind behind many of Apple's iconic products, and fellow designer Marc Newson.

The duo belong to the LoveFrom creative collective of designers, architects writers, engineers and artists based in London and California.

LoveFrom will explore "a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury" in addition to the collaboration with Ferrari, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Ive had been mentioned in the Italian press among possible candidates to replace Louis Camilleri when he suddenly stepped down as chief executive of Ferrari last year.

In the end Ferrari turned to technology industry veteran Benedetto Vigna to drive the luxury sports car maker known for its roaring, high-octane engines into a new era of silent, electric powertrains. read more

In a sign of its ambition to widen the appeal of its brand, Ferrari in June unveiled its first in-house fashion collection and inaugurated a new restaurant in its hometown of Maranello. read more

