Finland's Nokian Tyres to build 650 million euro factory in Romania















HELSINKI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokian Tyres (TYRES.HE) on Tuesday said it will invest 650 million euros ($645.19 million) to build a new passenger car tyre factory in Romania.

The tyre maker, which used to make 80% of its passenger car tyres in Russia, has been searching for new production capacity after deciding to withdraw from Russia as a response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The new plant will have the capacity to make 6 million tyres per year and first tyres are estimated to be produced in the second half of 2024 while commercial production is expected to start by early-2025, it said in a statement.

Nokian, which already has plants in Finland and the U.S., said the factory would be the industry's first zero CO2 emissions plant.

"We can utilize green energy produced near the site," said Nokian's head of supply operations, Adrian Kaczmarczyk.

($1 = 1.0075 euros)

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Stine Jacobsen











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.