OSLO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Finland's Valmet Automotive Plc said on Tuesday it had called off plans for an initial public offering due to a weak market sentiment.

"Instead, the company will explore alternative financing options to support its growth strategy as the automotive industry continues its transition to electrified mobility," the company said.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto











