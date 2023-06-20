Fisker to open first delivery centre in Shanghai this year - Yicai















BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle (EV) startup Fisker (FSR.N) is set to open its first delivery centre in China's financial hub Shanghai this year, Fisker's China board member Daniel Foa was quoted as saying by Chinese media outlet Yicai on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fisker will start delivering its first mass-produced SUV model, the Fisker Ocean, in the first quarter of 2024, Yicai reported.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











