Ford adds work crew at Michigan plant as it boosts output of EV pickup

The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk,Belgium December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

DEARBORN, Mich., Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Tuesday said it added a third work crew at an assembly plant near Detroit as it boosts production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

The U.S. automaker said it added 250 jobs in November at its Rouge plant in Dearborn, Michigan, as a result of the additional crew.

Ford previously said it was targeting annual production of 150,000 Lightning electric pickups by the fall of 2023.

Reporting by Joseph White in Dearborn, Michigan; Editing by Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis

