Ford again trims truck production due to chip shortage

A Ford 2018 F150 pick-up truck moves down the assembly line at Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant during the 100-year celebration of the Ford River Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan U.S. September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said Wednesday it will again trim U.S. truck production due to the ongoing semiconductor chip crisis that has hit auto industry wide production.

The second largest U.S. automaker said it will cut two of three shifts at its Dearborn Truck Plant next week, while its Kansas City Assembly Plant F-150 production will be down. The company's Kentucky Truck Plant will operate on two shifts the weeks of Sept. 6 and 13 rather than three.

Reporting by David Shepardson

