Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Ford to buy EV charging management platform Electriphi

2 minute read

The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

June 17 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Thursday it would acquire Electriphi, which provides charging management and fleet monitoring software for electric vehicles, as the carmaker aims to electrify 40% of its automobiles by 2030.

California-based Electriphi's platform helps track the real-time status of vehicles, chargers and maintenance services, besides providing fleet electrification.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company did not disclose the terms of the deal, which is expected to close this month and would allow Ford to offer depot charging solutions for customers making the switch from fossil fuels to electric batteries.

Electriphi's charging management platform will be a part of Ford Pro, the automaker's new stand-alone unit to focus exclusively on commercial and government customers.

"By adding Electriphi's existing advanced technology to the Ford Pro electric vehicles and services offering, we can enhance the commercial customer experience and become a single-source solution for fleet depot charging challenges," said chief executive of Ford Pro, Ted Cannis.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is serving as a financial adviser to Ford.

Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 12:28 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE China’s IPO-bound Didi probed for antitrust violations - sources

China's market regulator has begun an antitrust probe into Didi Chuxing, three people with knowledge of the matter said, just as the ride-hailing giant is pushing ahead with what could be the largest initial public offering in the United States this year.

Autos & TransportationEV maker Lordstown backtracks to say it has no binding orders
Autos & TransportationDaimler speeds up shift to electric vehicles, Manager Magazin reports
Autos & TransportationAudi sets 2026 end date for combustion engine cars-Sueddeutsche Zeitung
Autos & TransportationFord sees higher oper. profit on strong vehicle demand