Ford to cut 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News

The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is planning to cut about 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in an effort to rein in costs and turn its focus to electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

Ford officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

