Ford to cut orders for hybrid pick up Maverick - WSJ

Ford Maverick 2022 is pictured during the Motor Bella 2021 auto show in Pontiac, Michigan, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is cutting off customer orders for the Maverick, a hybrid affordable pickup that the automaker had rolled out in June last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Ford told its dealers in a memo that it is suspending customer orders for the Maverick pickup truck because it is already straining to fill a backlog, the WSJ reported.

The company will resume taking orders for the 2023 Maverick in the summer, the report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Maverick compact pickup truck was launched with a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain as standard equipment, a technology choice aimed at keeping the vehicle's starting price below $20,000. read more

The worldwide shortage of computer chips has left car manufacturers unable to complete assembly of some new vehicles. Suppy-chain and production disruptions have left auto dealers with reduced inventory levels.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.