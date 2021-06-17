Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Ford sees higher oper. profit on strong vehicle demand

2 minute read

The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk,Belgium December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

June 17 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Thursday it expected operating earnings in the second quarter to be better than its previous estimate, helped by higher demand for its pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for the quarter will also be better than the previous year, it said, despite the continuing semiconductor crunch that has made automakers forecast billions in losses.

Lower-than-anticipated costs and favorable market factors drove an improvement in the automotive business.

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford said customer demand for its recently launched vehicles including Bronco sports utility vehicle and electric F-150 Lightning pickup were strong.

However, net income for the quarter is expected to be significantly lower, as the prior year included a $3.5 billion gain on investment in self-driving startup Argo AI, the automaker said.

Its financial services arm, Ford Credit, is also benefiting from higher vehicle auction values, Ford said.

The company plans to announce second-quarter results and provide its outlook for the second half of the year on July 28.

Ford's shares rose more than 2% in premarket trading.

Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 12:28 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE China’s IPO-bound Didi probed for antitrust violations - sources

China's market regulator has begun an antitrust probe into Didi Chuxing, three people with knowledge of the matter said, just as the ride-hailing giant is pushing ahead with what could be the largest initial public offering in the United States this year.

Autos & TransportationU.S. push for self-driving cars faces union, lawyers opposition
Autos & TransportationDaimler speeds up shift to electric vehicles, Manager Magazin reports

Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) will accelerate the launch of electric cars slated for the middle of this decade while phasing out fossil-fuel versions, as it revamps its electrification strategy, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Autos & TransportationLordstown Motors says it has no binding purchase orders from customers
Autos & TransportationFord sees higher oper. profit on strong vehicle demand