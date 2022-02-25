1 minute read
Ford to halt F-150 pickup production on semiconductor shortage- Bloomberg News
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) will idle its F-150 pickup production at its Kansas city assembly plants due to a shortage in semiconductors, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted on Friday.
Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Earlier this month, Ford said it would continue to idle some its assembly plants in the week of Feb. 14 due to semiconductor bottlenecks. read more
Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel
