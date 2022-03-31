Ford to halt production at Michigan plant due to chip shortage

The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Thursday said it would halt production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan next week, where it builds the Mustang, due to a global semiconductor shortage.

The auto industry is grappling with a global chip shortage triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced companies to cut production, although high car prices have partially offset its impact.

The automaker had warned last month that the chip shortage would lead to a decline in vehicle volumes in the current quarter. read more

Last month, Ford halted production at its Kansas city assembly plant that makes F-150 pickup vehicles for a week due to the chip shortage. read more

Production at other North American plants of the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker will continue as normal, Ford said.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

