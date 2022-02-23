1 minute read
Ford has no plans to spin off its EV or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses -CEO
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DETROIT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) has no plans to spin off its electric vehicle or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses, Chief Executive Jim Farley said at a Wolfe Research conference on Wednesday.
Ford previously denied reports it was considering spinning off its EV or internal-combustion engine (ICE) operations. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.