Ford has no plans to spin off its EV or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses -CEO

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley poses next to a new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) has no plans to spin off its electric vehicle or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses, Chief Executive Jim Farley said at a Wolfe Research conference on Wednesday.

Ford previously denied reports it was considering spinning off its EV or internal-combustion engine (ICE) operations. read more

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by Chris Reese

