Ford hires Audi's Sander to lead Ford Germany, passenger vehicles Europe

The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk,Belgium December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ford (F.N) has appointed Audi's Europe sales chief Martin Sander into a new role heading up its German operations as well as running passenger vehicles for Europe, the company said on Monday.

The new position will combine the role of chair of Ford-Werke GmbH in Germany and General Manager of passenger vehicles for Europe, effective from June 1 and based in Cologne.

Sander, who was born in Germany and is currently based in Ingolstadt, was previously senior vice-president of Sales in Europe for Audi, following a 25-year career at Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE).

Sander's predecessors, Roeland de Waard and Gunnar Herrmann, will retire as announced at the end of last year.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.