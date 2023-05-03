Ford hits production issue on F-150 trucks due to missing door handles

Companies Ford Motor Co Follow















May 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is facing another production snag building its popular F-150 pickup trucks due to missing door handles, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The automaker is working to resolve the issue, the source said on Wednesday, adding that some vehicles have been parked until the proper handle can be installed while some shipments are being held.

"While a supplier part shortage is affecting some of our North American plants, we expect to make up all of the production that is impacted," the automaker said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Ford temporarily halted factory work at three plants over the weekend where it makes both gasoline and electric versions of the F-150 pickup truck, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

In February, the automaker halted production of its electric truck F-150 Lightning after a battery fire. The production restarted in March. read more

Ford on Tuesday posted robust first-quarter revenue and profit, thanks to strong demand for trucks and SUVs. The automaker is sticking with plans to boost Lightning production to a rate of 150,000 vehicles a year by the end of this year. read more

