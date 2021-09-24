Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Ford India head quits after company decides to stop making cars in India - sources

By
1 minute read

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director of Ford India, addresses the audience during the launch of Ford Aspire car in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2018. Picture taken October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's (F.N) India head Anurag Mehrotra has resigned, two sources told Reuters, days after the U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in the country, taking a hit of $2 billion.

Sept. 30 will be Mehrotra's last day with the company, one of the people said.

A Ford India spokesman confirmed his resignation, saying he is leaving to pursue othe career opportunities.

Mehrotra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Aditi Shah

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 9:44 AM UTC

Daimler expands European battery network with 33% stake in ACC venture

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz said on Friday it will take a 33% stake in battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC), expanding its European sourcing of battery cells key to its EV ambitions and currently produced primarily in Asia.

Autos & Transportation
San Francisco raises Tesla 'self-driving' safety concerns as public test nears
Autos & Transportation
White House prods companies on chips information request
Autos & Transportation
Indian auto dealers ask government for help after Ford exit setback
Autos & Transportation
Ford India head quits after company decides to stop making cars in India - sources