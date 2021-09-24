Ford India head quits after company decides to stop making cars in India - sources

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director of Ford India, addresses the audience during the launch of Ford Aspire car in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2018. Picture taken October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's (F.N) India head Anurag Mehrotra has resigned, two sources told Reuters, days after the U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in the country, taking a hit of $2 billion.

Sept. 30 will be Mehrotra's last day with the company, one of the people said.

A Ford India spokesman confirmed his resignation, saying he is leaving to pursue othe career opportunities.

Mehrotra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Aditi Shah

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.