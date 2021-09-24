Autos & Transportation
Ford India head quits after company decides to stop making cars in India - sources
NEW DELHI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's (F.N) India head Anurag Mehrotra has resigned, two sources told Reuters, days after the U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in the country, taking a hit of $2 billion.
Sept. 30 will be Mehrotra's last day with the company, one of the people said.
A Ford India spokesman confirmed his resignation, saying he is leaving to pursue othe career opportunities.
Mehrotra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
