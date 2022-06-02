Ford to invest $2 billion in Michigan, create 3,200 jobs

The Lightning logo is seen on the side of an all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck outside the Ford Motor World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., April 26, 2022. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

June 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will invest $2 billion and create 3,200 new jobs in Michigan as it boosts electric vehicle production, the automaker said Thursday.

Gabby Bruno, a Ford official, told a Michigan Strategic Fund state meeting that the 3,200 new jobs included 2,000 at the Dearborn, Flat Rock and Wayne assembly plants.

The investment will support increased production of Ford's F-150 EV lighting and assembly of a new Ranger pickup truck and a new Mustang. Ford also plans to build a new parts packaging facility in Monroe County.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by John Stonestreet

