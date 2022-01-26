Ford, Jiangling form China joint venture to sell SUVs, vans

The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) and longtime Chinese partner Jiangling Motors Corp (000550.SZ) have formed a joint venture aimed at strengthening Ford's sales efforts and reach in China, the companies said Wednesday.

Jiangling Ford Automobile Technology (Shanghai) Co aims to sell Ford passenger vehicles -- mainly SUVs and vans -- built by JMC through a network of 181 showrooms in major Chinese cities.

The portfolio includes the recently launched Ford Equator Sport, a five-passenger mid-size SUV with such features as advanced driver assist, a Tencent (000550.SZ) infotainment system and mobile device interface and wireless over-the-air software updates.

Other Ford models to be sold through the new JV are the Territory, Everest, Equator and Tourneo.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.