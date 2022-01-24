Ford launches high-performance Bronco Raptor

A plate is seen on an all new Ford Motor Co. F-150 pickup truck on display outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Monday launched a Raptor variant of its Bronco SUV, expanding its Bronco lineup with a new high-priced model.

loading

Ford said the Bronco Raptor is set to hit the roads this summer and customers can begin placing orders in March.

The Raptor's improved off-roading capabilities and 3.0 liter twin turbo ecoboost engine will help Ford directly compete with the Jeep's Wrangler Rubicon model.

The Raptor lineup, which usually features pickup trucks like its F-150 and the Ranger, was created to mirror off-road trophy truck designs onto their street-legal counterparts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.