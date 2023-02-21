Ford, LG Energy, Koc Holding team up for Turkish battery cell plant

[1/2] A Ford logo is seen on an electric vehicle charging cable during a press event at the Ford Halewood transmissions plant in Liverpool, Britain, December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble















FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ford (F.N), LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) and Koc Holding (KCHOL.IS) have signed a non-binding agreement to form a joint venture to create one of Europe's biggest electric vehicle battery cell facilities in Turkey, they said on Tuesday.

The agreement comes two weeks after South Korean electric vehicle maker SK On, a unit of SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS), withdrew from the joint venture in which it was meant to be a partner under a deal agreed last year.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Tomasz Janowski











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.