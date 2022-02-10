Ford looking at air to move auto parts as alternative to Canadian border blockade

Ford and Lincoln vehicles are parked outside the Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is looking at flying in some auto parts to a plant in Windsor, Ontario that produces engines for popular models, an official representing the auto workers union said on Thursday, as automakers and other manufacturers seek alternatives for moving products caught up in Canadian trucking protests.

Protesters have occupied key border crossings between the United States and Canada as part of two-week old demonstrations against pandemic measures and vaccine mandates.

"We are looking at all options to keep our plants running," said a spokeswoman for Ford's Canadian division, which is running plants today in Oakville and Windsor at reduced capacity.

Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ben Klyman in Detriot Editing by Denny Thomas and Chris Reese

