Ford to make final call on Europe jobs cuts by mid-February - union

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ford (F.N) intends on making a final call by mid-February on how many jobs will be cut in Europe, according to a spokesperson for German union IG Metall, which threatened disruption if the carmaker axed roles in Germany and across the region as feared.

Union representatives at Ford will meet with management on Saturday for the next stage of negotiations, the spokesperson said.

Ford has declined to comment, referring to a statement last Friday in which it said that the shift to electric vehicle (EV) production requires structural changes and it would not say more until plans are finalised.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Christina Amann Editing by Paul Carrel











