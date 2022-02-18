Ford Motor considering ways to run EV business separately - Bloomberg News

A robot works on a Ford pre-production all-electric F-150 Lightning truck prototype at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is considering ways to separate its electric-vehicle operation from its legacy business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the effort.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley has considered spinning off Ford's electric operations or its internal combustion engine business, the report said.

Ford, however, denied plans to spin off either of the businesses.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We’re focused on carrying out our Ford+ plan to transform the company and thrive in this new era of electric and connected vehicles," the company said in an emailed statement.

Under the strategy dubbed "Ford+", the No. 2 U.S. automaker had last year outlined plans to spend over $30 billion on EVs by 2030. read more

Ford said last month it would have the annual capacity to build 600,000 electric vehicles globally within 24 months.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.