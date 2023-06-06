Ford Motor names Whirlpool exec as new supply chain chief















June 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Tuesday named Whirlpool Corp's (WHR.N) Liz Door its chief supply chain officer, at a time when the automaker navigates through parts shortages and rising costs.

The appointment, effective June 12, comes as the company predicts a difficult 2023, blaming chip shortages and other supply chain issues and production instabilities.

The role had been held on an interim basis by CFO John Lawler since September.

Door till recently was Whirlpool's executive vice president of global strategic sourcing. She also served at General Motors Co (GM.N) as an executive in the global purchasing and supply chain organization.

"Door comes to Ford at a time when improving quality and reducing costs, including through the supply chain, are high priorities and vital to realizing the full potential of the Ford+ plan," The automaker said.

