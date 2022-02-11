Ford Motor says eyeing India as export base for electric vehicles

A man stands near the Ford logo during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

NEW DELHI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Friday it is exploring the possibility of using one of its plants in India to produce electric cars for exports, months after the U.S. automaker said it would stop selling cars in the Indian market.

Ford last year pulled the plug on the domestic market but has still retained its two factories in the country.

The automaker had applied for incentives under India's $3.5 billion scheme for clean fuel vehicles. Its proposal has been approved by the government, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Aditi Shah;

