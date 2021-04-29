Skip to main content

Ford Motor Co (F.N) is nearing a decision to license Volkswagen AG's (VOWG_p.DE) electric-vehicle technology for a second model to be sold in Europe, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks could lead to an agreement in the coming weeks, the report said.

Ford and Volkswagen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

