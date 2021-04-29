The Ford logo is seen at the Ford oldest Brazil plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Ford Motor Co (F.N) is nearing a decision to license Volkswagen AG's (VOWG_p.DE) electric-vehicle technology for a second model to be sold in Europe, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks could lead to an agreement in the coming weeks, the report said.

Ford and Volkswagen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

