Ford to offer salaried buyouts, hopes to cut 1,000 U.S. positions

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) confirmed Thursday it hopes to cut 1,000 U.S. salaried positions as it offers voluntary incentives to leave to some white-collar employees in select areas.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said the "action is to further enable us to match our business priorities with the critical skills needed to turnaround our automotive operations."

