Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Autos & TransportationFord to pause output at Mexico plant amid supply shortages - sources

Reuters
1 minute read

Ford's manufacturing facility in the northern Mexican city of Hermosillo will pause production from May 3 to May 17 due to supply shortages, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Details of the Ford (F.N) stoppage were revealed in an internal advisory seen by Reuters that was shared among union members at the plant, and confirmed by two industry sources in the state of Sonora, where Hermosillo lies. The union advisory said workers will get 75% of their pay during the stoppage.

Mexico's auto industry has been hit by global shortages of chips, leading to temporary stoppages elsewhere too.

Ford did not reply immediately to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · April 27, 2021 · 11:11 PM UTCTesla shares drop after muted Q1 results as a global chip crunch persists

Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) fell more than 4% on Tuesday as its first-quarter earnings results failed to alleviate investor concerns about its lofty evaluation, as well as a prolonged global chip shortage and rising competition.

Autos & TransportationU.S. auto suppliers oppose setting gas-powered phase-out date
Autos & TransportationFord accelerates EV battery development
Autos & TransportationToyota to buy Lyft unit in boost to self-driving plans
Autos & TransportationFord posts profit, says chip shortage to slash Q2 output by 50%