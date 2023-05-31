Ford recalls 142,000 Lincoln SUVs in US for fire risks

Companies Ford Motor Co Follow















WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor (F.N) said on Wednesday it is recalling 142,000 Lincoln MKC SUVs in the United States and advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures while it investigates the cause of under hood fires.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said the issue in the 2015-2019 model year vehicles is believed to originate near the 12-volt batteries. Ford is aware of 19 potentially related reports of under hood fires, including seven reports since December, while the vehicle was parked and off. Ford said it is unaware of any physical injuries related to this condition.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese











