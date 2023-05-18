Ford recalls 422,000 SUVs because rear view camera display may fail

Companies Ford Motor Co Follow















WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling 422,000 sport utility vehicles in the U.S. because the video output may fail, preventing the rear view camera image from displaying.

The recall covers 2020 through 2023 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair SUVs with a 360-degree camera.

The recall expands and replaces prior Ford callbacks for the same issue in 2021 and 2023. Ford last year updated the image processing module (IPMB) software in an effort to address the issue.

Ford said on Thursday it is "working together with suppliers to identify root cause and provide the correct remedy as quickly as possible".

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the loss of the rear view camera image can reduce the driver's rear visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 26.

Last year, Ford said it had reports of 17 minor crashes relating to the recall issue and more than 2,100 warranty reports but no reports of injuries.

The NHTSA in August 2021 opened an investigation after Ford in 2020 recalled 620,246 vehicles for another rear camera issue. The investigation is reviewing if Ford had recalled the vehicles in a timely fashion and if it recalled enough vehicles.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jan Harvey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.