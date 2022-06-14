Ford recalls 49,000 U.S. Mach-E EVs over potential power loss

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said Tuesday it is recalling about 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles in the United States because a part could overheat and result in a loss of propulsion power.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said DC fast charging and repeated wide-open pedal events can cause the high-voltage battery main contactors to overheat. Ford said it will address the issue that covers Mach-E vehicles built from late May 2020 through late May 2022 with a software update it expects to begin next month.

Dealers cannot deliver new vehicles to customers until the vehicles have the software update.

Ford said "overheating may lead to arcing and deformation of the electrical contact surfaces, which can result in a contactor that remains open or a contactor that welds closed." If an overheated contactor opens while driving, it could result in a loss of propulsion power, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford previously issued five recalls for various 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles, including calling back nearly 500 for a software issue that could cause unintended acceleration. Those recalls included loose bolts and inadequate windshield and panoramic roof glass bonding.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.