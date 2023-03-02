Ford recalls 98,500 Ranger trucks over replacement air bag inflators

Companies Ford Motor Co Follow















WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it is recalling 98,500 older Ranger pickup trucks in the United States because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.

The new recall covers 2004-2006 model year Ranger trucks recalled in 2017 and 2018 to replace a small number of inflators that were installed incorrectly. Those original replacement inflators were replacing Takata versions that are at risk of ruptures that could pose safety risks.

Ford said that through early February seven vehicles with incorrect inflator orientation have been identified and were re-repaired.

Dealers will inspect and reinstall the replacement front passenger air bag inflator as needed.

Ford said there were no injuries or crashes related to the new recall.

More than 30 deaths worldwide -- including 24 U.S. deaths and three in older Ranger pickup trucks -- are linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

