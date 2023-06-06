Ford recalls more than 125,000 SUVs, trucks due to fire risk - NHTSA

The New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City
A Ford logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

June 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling more than 125,000 sport utility vehicles and trucks in the United States due to the risk of an engine compartment fire, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website showed on Tuesday.

⁠(The headline and text have been corrected to clarify that the recall includes trucks)

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens

