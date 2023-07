Companies Ford Motor Co Follow

July 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor (F.N) is recalling about 870,701 vehicles of its 2021-2023 F-150 trucks, due to the risk of an unexpected activation of the electric parking brake, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website showed on Friday.

Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K

