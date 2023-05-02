Ford revenue rises 20% on demand for SUVs, pickup trucks

Companies Ford Motor Co Follow















May 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Tuesday posted a 20% jump in first-quarter revenue, as easing supply-chain disruptions allowed it to better meet strong demand for its pickup trucks and SUVs.

Automakers have been able to scale up production and get them to dealers on time after being pinned down by semiconductor and other parts shortages in 2022.

Demand for SUVs and pickup trucks have been on the rise over the past few years as manufacturers add creature comforts to make them attractive to buyers.

The appetite for new vehicles has also been propelled by attractive financing terms on offer to buyers, which has incentivised their purchases over used cars in some cases.

Ford's profit in the first quarter was $1.8 billion, or 44 cents per share, compared to a loss of $3.1 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year ago.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company reported revenue of $41.5 billion for the quarter through March, compared with revenue of $34.5 billion a year ago.

